Police officers in Copeland are urging the public to be vigilant after a series of recent thefts from vehicles in Whitehaven.

Officers are appealing for CCTV or doorbell footage and for any further information about the incidents that have occurred in recent days, which has been nine separate thefts from parked cars.

The police say that they will also be patrolling the area and carrying out enquires to gather more information as investigations continue.

Officers have issued advice, such as a reminder not to leave vehicles unlocked; never to leave any items of value in your vehicle; not to leave items in the boot or glove box, and to remove documents and registration information.

Inspector Richard Smillie from the Copeland Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are actively looking to identify and arrest individuals targeting vehicles in the Bransty and Hillcrest area following a number of incidents were reported to us.

“We would also like people to check any recording equipment, such as dash-cams or doorbell cameras to see if any suspicious activity has been captured. If you do happen to have recordings of such behaviour, please share this with us so we can seek to identify those responsible.

“To assist us in preventing further offences, we are asking the public to take simple steps to protect their vehicles and possessions by ensuring they are locking doors and windows.

