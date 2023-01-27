Emergency services are dealing with a “serious” road traffic collision on the A6 between Carleton and High Hesket near Carlisle.

Cumbria Police say they were called at 3:34pm today, Friday 27 January, following a crash involving two cars.

The road is closed in both directions from the Golden Fleece roundabout to Low Hesket. Police have warned that the road may be closed for “some time.”

Police, Ambulance and Fire services are attending the scene, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A man has been taken to Carlisle’s Cumberland Infirmary with serious injuries.

A woman is also being treated for minor injuries.

