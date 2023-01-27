Carlisle buildings illuminated in purple to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

A number of buildings in Carlisle will be illuminated in purple this evening, Friday 27 January, to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. From dusk, the Citadels, Court Square and the Crown & Mitre Hotel in the city centre will all be illuminated purple in remembrance.Holocaust Memorial Day takes place on 27 January each year and is a day to remember the millions of people who have been killed or whose lives have been changed beyond recognition during the Holocaust, Nazi persecution and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Councillor Andy Connell, Chairman of Cumbria County Council said:“Across Cumbria we will be remembering the millions of victims of the Holocaust and other terrible genocides. Holocaust Memorial Day gives us the opportunity each year to reflect on the wickedness of genocide, to stand with people now resident in our local communities whose families were devastated by it, and to take action for a future in which this evil will cease throughout the world.”

