Cumbria Police have seized drugs worth £4m during the last year

Figures released by Cumbria Police reveal the force has seized drugs worth £4m during the last year.

The police say that drugs criminals, online offenders and those exploiting the vulnerable were among those caught and jailed in the last year as part of Operation Alliance, which targets the world of serious and organised crime. During the last year, Cumbria Police officers have seized drugs with an estimated street value of nearly £4m in Cumbria; increased the number of cyber crime arrests by 40%; seized £1.5m of illegally-held cash; returned £550,000 to victims of fraud and financial crime, and secured numerous lengthy jail sentences for serious crime offenders throughout the county.

Cumbria Police have seized over £1.5m in criminal cash. Credit: Cumbria Police

Detective Superintendent Ian Hussey said: “Our officers work all-year-round to protect Cumbria against serious and organised crime.

“Throughout the last year operations, drugs warrants and stop-searches have been carried out by our serious and organised crime unit, our community serious and organised crime teams, our roads crime unit, our proactive units and operational support teams, as well as detectives and uniformed officers across the force.

“This has seen organised crime groups jailed, drugs taken out of circulation, online offenders sentenced and the disruption or dismantling of criminal enterprises across the county.”

DS Hussey is keen to explain that much of their work is dependant on support from the public in the local communities they serve.

“To keep up the fight against this type of organised crime we need the public to let us know when they see anything suspicious in their communities.”

DS Hussey added: “Cumbria remains one of the safest places in the country – but we are never complacent when it comes to dealing with crime.”

Detective Superintendent Ian Hussey says that Cumbria is one of the safest places to live in the country.

The constabulary’s cyber and digital crime unit, which began operating in 2019 has made 38 arrests and safeguarded 108 children during the last year. The unit is funded by Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall.

Mr McCall, said: “Drug crimes and online crimes are two of the priorities that are raised with me continuously, therefore I hope this provides reassurance to the public that Cumbria Constabulary are doing everything within their power to reduce these crimes in Cumbria.

“This is a clear warning to anyone who is committing crime in Cumbria: you will be caught and face the consequences.”

