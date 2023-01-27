Jail for West Cumbria burglar with more than 100 previous offences

A man who broke into the West Cumbria home of a couple with a premature baby has been jailed for three years and four months.

John Martin Porter, aged 42, also tried to illegally enter another property belonging to a police officer on the same evening.

Both crimes took place in the Seaton area, near Workington, between 4:00am and 6:00am on Saturday 17 December last year.

During a previous hearing at Carlisle Crown Court, Porter admitted two burglaries. One was a shed from which he took a coat and walking stick. The second was at the home of a family who were inside the address as he snatched items of clothing and electrical equipment.

Porter also admitted a third charge of attempted burglary with intent to steal.

This crime occurred at the home of the police officer, who had been alerted to suspicious activity at 5:00am by her dogs barking.

She checked CCTV and Porter was seen trying to open a door to the house.

He further pleaded guilty to possession of illegal drugs - Class A crack cocaine and Class B cannabis.

Porter, from Workington, was sentenced to 40 months in prison at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday 27 January.

Prosecutors described Porter as a man with more than 100 previous offences on his criminal record, including almost 50 for theft.

