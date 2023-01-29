NHS Borders makes plea to reduce medical waste

NHS Borders has made a plea to the public to help reduce its pharmaceutical waste.

The cost of transporting and incinerating medical waste can be up to eight times higher than recycling at home.

Borderers are being urged to put any cardboard packaging in their home recycling bins - before taking blister packs and bottles of medication to their community pharmacy.

Alison Wilson, NHS Borders director of pharmacy, said: "It would be a huge step to help our pharmacists, our waste disposal colleagues, the health board, and the planet if you put your cardboard and paper packaging in your recycling bin before returning medication.

"Remember to only order what you need - this will reduce all our waste."