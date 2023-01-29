Refugees and asylum seekers given warm welcome at Carlisle event

Play Brightcove video

Nearly a hundred refugees and asylum seekers gathered at an event in Carlisle on Saturday (28 January).

People from a wide range of backgrounds came together for 'Welcome to your City', hosted by Carlisle United at Brunton Park.

In attendance was Lilian, who came to the city from Kenya two months ago.

She said: "Currently things are very bad in Kenya. I actually ran away from Kenya because of persecution of my sexual orientation. We have got a good reception in Carlisle, ever since we came. We have organisations, that help us with clothes, our mental health. So far, so good."

This is the third event of its kind, with previous meetings at Bitts Park. It is a chance for people from all around the world to get to know each other.

The event was held at Brunton Park

Adrienne Gill, from Carlisle Refugee Action Network, is one of the organisers.

She said: "It's such a safe place to bring people to. To say they're welcome with the groups, to give them information in a safe place where they can relax and feel positive."

Nigel Davidson is Equality, Diversity and Inclusion officer at Carlisle United. He believes this event shows the active role the club can play in the community.

"It's about welcoming everybody down to the football club, to enjoy league fooball, to enjoy the atmosphere. To come down and enjoy the offering that the community sports trust give as well, in the community."

A taste of how Cumbria is opening its arms to those fleeing persecution.