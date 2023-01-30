A new public consultation is underway on the latest proposed improvements to the A66 Northern Trans-Pennine Project. The consultation will continue throughout February.

The team delivering the National Highways scheme say they have taken on board feedback from the public and other stakeholders, and will present these changes at a series of public consultation events.

Hard copies of the proposals are also available for people who cannot attend one of the events in person, which begin this week at locations along the route.

The A66 Northern Trans-Pennine project aims to dual the remaining single carriageway along a 50-mile stretch of the A66.

The £1.3 billion project is part of the Department for Transport’s ‘Project Speed’ initiative, which aims to halve the completion of the scheme from 10 years to five.

There are 32 changes to the original design prompting the need for further consultation.

National Highways say the changes will deliver additional environmental benefits, as well as reducing the amount of land needed to deliver the project.

Lee Hillyard, National Highways’ A66 Northern Trans-Pennine Project Director, said:

“The communities and public from Penrith all the way to Scotch Corner have been hugely helpful in shaping our project and we have taken a large amount of feedback onboard.

“We appreciate there have been previous consultations, but we are keen to make sure this project is as beneficial to as many people as possible. I’d like to thank the public for their patience and would urge them to have their say on the latest developments.”

The A66 Northern Trans-Pennine project aims to dual the remaining single carriageway along a 50-mile stretch of the A66. Credit: National Highways

The public information events will be held at locations along the A66 route where representatives of National Highways will be present to discuss the proposed design changes.

Monday 30 January - 3:00pm - 7:00pm. Gilling West Village Hall, High St, Richmond.

Tuesday 31 January - 3:00pm - 7:00pm. Memorial Hall, Kirkby Thore.

Wednesday 1 February - 3:00pm - 7:00pm. Warcop Village Hall, Appleby-in-Westmorland.

Monday 6 February - 3:00pm - 7:00pm Penrith Methodist Church, Wordsworth St, Penrith.

Copies of the consultation brochure which explain the proposed changes is available online or by contacting National Highways. Hard copies are also available to collect from Penrith Library.

The deadline for submitting comments to National Highways is Monday 27 February.

