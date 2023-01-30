A woman has made a desperate plea for help in tracing the culprit who shot and killed her pet cat.

Cumbria Police is also seeking information about a spate of similar acts, which a spokesperson described as “despicable”.

Lauren Moynan, aged 28, had owned long-haired tabby cat Marlee since she was a kitten.

“I got her when I was going through a bad time a few years ago, when I needed her most,” said Ms Moynan. “She was just the best, playful and loving.”

Ms Moynan was making a meal at her home in Carlisle on the evening of Friday 27 January when she shouted for Marlee.

“She was down beside the window and just turned around really slowly. The minute I saw her I knew there was something wrong. She didn’t miaow, didn’t jump up at the window. She just looked at me and I knew.”

When Ms Moynan picked her up, she saw blood. “I turned her over, she just laid there floppy in my arms and I knew it was bad.

“While I was on the phone, my neighbour came to knock on my window to say ‘keep your cat in, mine is at the vets because it’s been shot’, and I just knew that’s what had happened to her. When we got to the vets we found she’s been shot through her side and right into her abdomen.”

Ms Moynan, who has since learned of five similar incidents in Carlisle in the past 10 days, said: “I can’t believe they’ve just taken her away from me. They should think of what they are putting me through and how I must feel. I can’t understand it, can’t get it out of my head. They’ve absolutely torn my heart out — and for what reason?

“We have another cat and a dog we are petrified to let out of the house.”

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said on Monday 30 January that two cats had died from injuries believed to have been caused by someone with an air rifle in “linked” incidents.

Officers have already appealed for information following reports of three other cats being injured in Carlisle between Tuesday 24 and Friday 27 January in the Dalston Road area of the city.

The spokesperson added: “We are taking this investigation incredibly seriously. These are despicable acts and we want to hold whoever is responsible to account for their actions. We would appeal to anyone with information to report it to us to help with our enquiries.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...