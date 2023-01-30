Two Cumbrian football clubs have supported the police in urging fans to enjoy the Cumbrian derby responsibly.

Carlisle United welcome Barrow AFC to Brunton Park on Tuesday 31 January for the rearranged League Two fixture.

Both clubs are supporting the police's message for fans to enjoy the match responsibly and not to let the emotions of the evening spill into violence or any other criminal activity.

Chief Superintendent Lisa Hogan said: "We are all looking forward to what will hopefully be a great evening for football fans across Cumbria.

"We are expecting a big crowd, therefore there will be a significant policing presence in and around the stadium and city centre on Tuesday evening.

"As with any high-profile event, we will be on hand to ensure the safety of everyone.

"Whilst we appreciate the passion people have for their teams we are asking fans to remain respectful, responsible and mindful of others to ensure everyone can enjoy the match.

"Where an individual engages in unlawful behaviour, the police will step in and take action."

Carlisle United's chief executive Nigel Clibbens said: "The match against Barrow promises to be an exciting game with all the passion of a Cumbrian derby, despite now being played as a midweek fixture.

"Our fans have given magnificent support home and away, week in, week out this season and I'm sure they will play a positive part once again on Tuesday night.

"We have to recognise though that the negative actions of just one or two out of many thousands at a game can have serious consequences.

"So we ask everyone to back the blues but FFS - For Football's Sake - let's have no issues with fan behaviour at the ground, or in the wider community."

A spokesperson from Barrow AFC added: "We can't wait to see the hordes of Barrow fans head north to Carlisle United on Tuesday.

"Your passionate support can really make a difference, which has been evidenced this season.

"Whilst we are excited to see and hear you in what should be a fantastic evening at the top of League Two, please remain responsible and respectful to everybody and ensure your behaviour doesn't cross the line."

