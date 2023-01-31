The final phase of resurfacing works on the A592 has been delayed due to poor weather conditions.

Cumbria County Council says that “despite the best of intentions, Phase 5 will take longer than anticipated,” and apologised for the ongoing disruption.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We would like to thank all the residents, businesses, visitors and commuters, who have been very patient and supportive during this work.

"Also, thanks to those who attended the drop in sessions during the week, we have received some excellent suggestions and are progressing these.”

The A592 works form part of the Department for Transport's (DfT's) 'Safer Roads Project' - a £100m project delivering 48 improvement schemes on high-priority routes across England.

Phase 5 started on Friday 27 January and will now last until Friday 17 February, and will be completed in three sections.

Section 1 between Dacre Junction and Waterfoot Junction; Section 2 from Rheged End to Dalemain Junction, and Section 3 between Dalemain and Dacre Junction.

The road will be closed throughout the works, which will take place between 8:30am and 4:30pm Monday to Friday. Access will be maintained to local properties and businesses where possible outside of these times.

The diversion routes for the closure are via the A5091 through Dockray and onto the A66 for northbound traffic, and via the A66 and onto the A5901 through Dockray before re-joining the A592 for southbound traffic.

During these works, local businesses in Glenridding will be open as usual, but residents and visitors are advised to plan their journeys ahead, as extra time may be needed to get to their destinations.

Cllr Little added: “As we near completion on this section of the A592, it is great news that these improvements will prevent future deterioration, as well as make the road easier and safer for all users.

“Local businesses in Glenridding are open, and we would like to encourage the public to support local businesses if they can.”

