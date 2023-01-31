Catch up on Representing Border 31st January 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Leaving a light on. As the UK marks the third anniversary of Brexit, crowds gather outside Holyrood demanding Scotland re-joins the EU. The UK Government says it's making the best of Brexit, but local businesses tell us restrictions on the movement of goods and people are costing them dearly. Also on the programme, the Justice Secretary tells MSPs lessons will be learned, after a transgender rapist is moved from a women only prison, following a public outcry.

