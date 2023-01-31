The City of Lights festival is set to to return to Carlisle next month.

The event, which will take place between Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 February, will see Carlisle Cathedral and Castle transformed by light and sound.

It will be held inside Carlisle Cathedral, outside of The Fratry within the Cathedral grounds, in the grounds of Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery, and in the grounds of Carlisle Castle.

The theme of this year's event, which has been taking place since 2020, will be science - intended to explore and contemplate the contributions of science to our understanding of the world around us.

In addition to exploring the history of science and its contributions to humanity, this event explores chemistry and biology and interprets artistically the scale of molecules, cells, and DNA.

Cllr Cyril Weber, chair of Cumbria County Council’s Local Committee for Carlisle, said: “I am looking forward to this event again this year, as it brings our city to life through the various lighting installations in the city centre.

“The City of Lights event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase and celebrate our city and is a great example of the county and city councils working together in partnership.

“The adaption of the installation on Eden Bridge will be fantastic to see, allowing the city to be truly lit during some of the evenings in the half term holidays.

The event has taken place every year since 2020. Credit: Stuart Walker

“We would also like to encourage people attending the City of Lights event, to make a night of it, and support the local businesses in the city centre.”

Cumbria County Council, working in partnership with Carlisle City Council, are hosting the event for 2023.

Artist Peter Walker and composer David Harper are an artistic collaboration called Luxmuralis, and create a son et lumiere installation and sound art pieces.

Various forms of sound and light are used to decorate buildings. Credit: Stuart Walker

Carlisle City Cllr Stephen Higgs, portfolio holder for culture, heritage and leisure, said: “The 2023 event will incorporate the inside of Carlisle Cathedral as well as outside the Fratry and will bring a new element to the event.

"We have worked hard to make this event bigger and better featuring Carlisle Cathedral, Tullie House and Carlisle Castle.”

