A man who attempted to burgle homes in Carlisle was caught in the act by doorbell CCTV cameras.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how Alfie McIntosh, aged 20, wore a mask and gloves as he attempted to open doors and enter homes on Green Lane and Yewdale Road at 4am on 7 September 2022 while residents were inside.

Video doorbell footage captured two men — McIntosh and one unknown person— outside the addresses.

McIntosh was “easily” identifiable in the CCTV footage. Residents later told police of feeling “uneasy” about the incidents which had also led to increased home security measures in the area.

Cash was stolen by McIntosh from a parked car outside one victim’s home. He admitted two attempted burglary charges and theft, and was sentenced on Tuesday 31 January to 12 months in jail.

The court heard that McIntosh had previously allowed himself to be carried in a stolen car which crashed into a bus stop following a police chase on 29 August 2022.

Police also caught McIntosh drink-driving without a driving licence or insurance on Eden Bridge in Carlisle on 4 November 2022.

The court heard of McIntosh’s challenging upbringing, and that he had turned to heavy use of drink and drugs last year following the death of his father. He had committed burglaries from the age of just 14.

In a letter he read to court, McIntosh spoke of being “scared” while on remand in prison and vowed to turn his life around.

“I am sorry to my victims. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said.

Judge Nicholas Barker sentenced McIntosh to 12 months’ youth detention. He must also serve an 18-month driving ban when released.

Judge Barker said of the attempted burglaries: “Had those doors been open then it is reasonable for me to conclude you would have gone into their addresses in an intoxicated state with people asleep upstairs. Who knows what might have then occurred?

“To know that people are trying to break into their houses at four or four-thirty in the morning is obviously concerning to them.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...