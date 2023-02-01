Catch up on Representing Border 1st February 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - A parliamentary picket line. As workers walk out across the UK, civil servants take industrial action at Holyrood. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross tells us the Scottish Government should get back around the table with teaching unions, but shouldn't give them the pay rise they're asking for. Also on the programme - we're at the first official opening of the River Tweed salmon fishing season for more than thirty years.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: