A motorist who failed to stop for police because he “needed the toilet” has been handed a driving ban.

Richard Garbarino-Danson, aged 20, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Monday 9 January through Brisco, near Carlisle. Police clocked him driving at 67mph in the 30mph zone through the village.

Garbarino-Danson failed to respond to a uniformed police officer’s signal to stop the car and drove off. The car was later found parked on a grass verge near a highways depot.

Carlisle Magistrates’ Court heard that Garbarino-Danson had “exited his vehicle and started running.”

He was not present when police searched his home in Wreay, but later handed himself into a police station.

“I was going home for some bait and needed the toilet really bad, but that’s no excuse really, is it?” said Garbarino-Danson during interview.

He claimed to not have seen the officer’s signal to stop, and explained he was on a 15-minute work break.

In court he admitted careless driving, speeding and failing to stop when required for a constable in uniform.

Garbarino-Danson, who has no previous convictions and is working as part of an apprenticeship scheme, was banned from driving for 28 days and handed a £536 fine.

Lead magistrate Nick Swinscoe said: “You certainly didn’t do yourself any favours at all.”

