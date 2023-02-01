A man from Carlisle has admitted dangerous driving on a play area containing children.

Derek Heggie, aged 63, appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Wednesday 1 February.

During a short hearing, Heggie admitted driving a Renault Megane dangerously on 21 March last year.

The offence happened on Petteril Bank Road in the Harraby area, and the nearby Carliol Drive play area.

Children were playing in the area at the time.

Heggie had been due to stand trial later this month having denied two other charges. One alleged that he caused grievous bodily harm with intent to a young cyclist on the same date; another alleged the kidnapping of a youth.

In view of Heggie’s admission of dangerous driving, Kim Whittlestone, for the prosecution, said no evidence would be offered on those two allegations. As a result, Recorder Ciaran Rankin said not guilty verdicts would be entered to the two charges.

Recorder Rankin adjourned the case for the preparation of a probation service pre-sentence report.

Heggie, of Welsh Road in Carlisle, is due to be sentenced for the dangerous driving offence — which carries a mandatory ban and requirement to pass an extended re-test — on 1 March.

He was granted bail by the judge in the meantime.

