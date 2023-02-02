Catch up on Representing Border 2nd February 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon says the rapist Isla Bryson is almost certainly not truly transgender, after being pressed by the Scottish Conservatives. Ministers are accused of putting thousands of council jobs at risk, as MSPs debate the Scottish Government's budget. Also on the programme - the coalition that crumbled. The alliance between Labour and the SNP at the top of Dumfries and Galloway Council is set to come to an end, following national pressure.

