Video report by Kate Walby

Local residents and city councillors in Carlisle have helped to raise more than £5,000 for Guide Dogs UK.

Former Mayor of Carlisle, Cllr Marilyn Bowman chose the charity as one of her Mayoral charity associations during her term in office between 2019 and 2021. The charity then invited Carlisle City Council to name a new puppy.

Following a public vote, Lugo was chosen as the preferred name for the puppy. Lugo is a shortened version of Luguvallium, the Roman name for Carlisle.

Lugo was born in October 2022 and will become a fully qualified Guide Dog when she's around 12 - 14 months old.

Cllr Marilyn Bowman said: "After being trained as a guide dog, Lugo will change the life of her chosen companion. We were able to name her as we'd raised a substantial amount of funding for the amazing Guide Dog UK charity.

"I would like thank everyone that made a charitable donation. They are a brilliant charity and deserve our support."

Lynne Whittaker, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs, added:

"We're so grateful to Carlisle City Council and its staff for supporting Guide Dogs. They have raised an incredible amount of money, which will go a long way in helping us to support people living with sight loss. Thank you so much to Cllr Bowman for choosing Guide Dogs as one of her Mayoral charities!”

