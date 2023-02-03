Play Brightcove video

Carlisle United captain Morgan Feeney speaks to Ryan Dollard

Carlisle United captain Morgan Feeney is riding a wave of confidence as the Blues push for promotion from League Two.

United are currently in third place in the league after 29 games.

Feeney believes manager Paul Simpson is key to the team’s success at Brunton Park this season.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...