A charity rugby match in memory of Doddie Weir has been postponed.

Southern Knights, the local club in Doddie's hometown of Melrose, was due to welcome his former club Newcastle Falcons to the Greenyards on Saturday 3 February.

The match has been called off after Knights announced they were struggling to put a team out due to a number of issues. The club said some of the squad are out with injury and a number of the players have been called up to represent Scotland U20s.

Making the announcement online, Southern Knights said: "The decision to postpone the fixture has been a difficult one.

"However as both clubs remain committed to retaining this double header fixture in the calendar it was agreed it was better to postpone the game rather than risk harming the competitiveness required to have a great rugby match fitting of the man it celebrates."

The friendly match is fundraising for research into Motor Neurone Disease.

Weir helped put Motor Neurone Disease in the spotlight. The Borders rugby great was 46 when he found out he had the rare condition at the end of 2016.

He announced his diagnosis on World MND Awareness Day, giving a flavour of how his competitive spirit on the rugby pitch would transition to his new role as a campaigner.

In August 2017, he said: “It is difficult but again it’s to me, why I’m here now. Great time in the rugby. Great family time, enjoying working. But now somebody's given me this card now to say this is your next post.”

Weir set up the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the five coming from the number on his Scotland playing shirt. It aims to help fund research and try to find a cure for MND, which progressively affects the brain and nerves.

Weir died in November 2022, six years after being diagnosed with the condition.

The return match at the Newcastle Falcons Ground on 11 February is still due to go ahead.