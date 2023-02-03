Play Brightcove video

Cllr Stephen Thomson (SNP) and Cllr Archie Dryburgh (Lab) discuss the changes to the leadership of Dumfries and Galloway Council.

Changes to the leadership of Dumfries and Galloway Council were agreed today, Friday 3 February.

The changes to the current administration take place with immediate effect.

Cllr Stephen Thompson (SNP) was appointed Leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council while Cllr Richard Brodie (Lib Dem) was appointed Depute Leader. Cllr Archie Dryburgh (Lab) becomes Depute Convener.

In a joint statement, the cross-party administration said: “Our new leadership arrangements will help us to work together, more closely, to find common ground, for the benefit of everyone in Dumfries and Galloway.

“Since the election, our new partnership administration has already forged a strong working relationship, based on common priorities and mutual trust.

“We have proved we can work together by doing things differently. We aim to include all councillors, whatever their political ideology, in the decision-making process.”

Cllr Dryburgh, who is also the council’s Armed Forces Champion, added: “It is a real privilege to have been appointed as the Civic Head of the Council.

“It has been an honour to be our Council’s Armed Forces Champion and I am looking forward to continuing this role and building on it by representing our council and flying the flag for Dumfries and Galloway.

“Our region has so much to be proud of, and so much to offer as a great place to live, work, visit and invest.”

At the meeting of full council, members agreed to continue arrangements that enable councillors from all four political groups (SNP, Lib Dem, Con, Lab) should chair council committees, whether part of the administration or not.

