'No harm to patients and staff' after fire near West Cumberland Hospital

A fire which broke out on the site of West Cumberland Hospital did not cause any harm to patients or staff, NHS leaders have said.

Five fire engines were dispatched site in Whitehaven just after 7pm on Saturday 4 February, where a three-storey portakabin opposite the development site was alight.

The crews used specialist equipment, including thermal imaging cameras, to put the fire out.

In a statement at the time, the North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust said it was aware of the incident and asked people to avoid the area if possible.

Police also attended the scene and closed roads in the area while the fire was extinguished.

The Trust says patients who need urgent medical assistance or access to the maternity unit can continue to access the site as normal.

