Shingles vaccine to be offered to older people in Borders region

Older people in the Borders are being encouraged to take up a shingles vaccine throughout February.

NHS Borders will launch a vaccination project that will run throughout February to help people with the condition.

The condition, which affects the skin and nervous system, is particularly common in older people.

People aged between 70 and 79 will be offered the vaccine in a bid to reduce their chances of getting the condition.

Clinics will be held in community locations across the region. Alternative arrangements will be made made for patients who are housebound or live in residential care.

Dr Sohail Bhatti, director of public health at NHS Borders, said: "Having the shingles vaccine is highly beneficial, it can prevent you from getting shingles or reduce the severity of the symptoms if you do get it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know