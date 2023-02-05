Workington MP claims party backing to contest new seat at next election

Sitting Workington MP Mark Jenkinson says he has won the Conservative nomination to stand in the proposed new Penrith and Solway constituency in Cumbria.

He faced current MP for Penrith and the Border Neil Hudson faced a vote by local Conservative Party members to contest the seat - which could be created ahead of the next election, if changes by the Electoral Commission are approved.

Jenkinson first won his existing seat at the 2019 election.

The newly proposed voting area would take in large parts of the existing two constituencies. Both candidates won their seats for the first time at the 2019 General Election.

Under proposals by the Boundary Commission, the number of constituencies in the north west would be decreased by two, from 75 to 73.

The Boundary Commission will submit its final recommendations to Parliament by 1 July 2023.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know