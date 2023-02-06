Police appeal for help to find missing 11 year old from Galashiels

Police Scotland is appealing for the public to help trace an 11-year-old girl reported missing from Galashiels.

Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in the Gala Park area at around 5:30pm on Sunday 5 February, 2023.

She is described as being around 5ft 2” tall, of slim build, with long blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white jumper, brown trousers and boots.

Inspector Robbie Noble said: “This is very out of character for Kaitlyn and we are growing increasingly concerned for her.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace her and I am appealing for anyone who has seen Kaitlyn or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.

“We would also appeal to Kaitlyn herself to get in touch to let us know she is safe.”

Family friend Nicola Forrest issued a plea on social media calling for people to help search for Kaitlyn.

Ms Forrest said the girl left her friend’s home at 5:30pm on Sunday and that the last confirmed sighting they have of her is on CCTV at the town’s Starbucks coffee shop.

“She hasn’t got on a train, her phone is off, location off on Snapchat, police and family out looking,” she said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3314 of 5 February, 2023.

