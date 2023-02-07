Catch up on Representing Border - 7 February 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Teachers get set to escalate strike action as the EIS announce they'll target the constituencies of key Scottish politicians. The Education Secretary insists the pay demand is unaffordable as she confirms she'll fine cash strapped councils if they cut teacher numbers or reduce school hours to balance the books. Also tonight - the Greens Co-leader tells Peter MacMahon he doesn't believe the row over gender reform has damaged the independence cause as he claims the Conservatives are demonising the trans community. And do Scotland's big estates bring benefits for all or just the wealthy few? A new report claims the rural economy is boosted by the contribution of the country's landowners.