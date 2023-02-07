Man arrested after 11-year-old girl found safe and well

A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl from the Scottish Borders, who was reported missing on Sunday 5 February.

The girl was traced to a property in the Galashiels area at around 9:30pm on Monday 6 February.

Policer Scotland say that enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...