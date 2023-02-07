Play Brightcove video

Watch as James Mahon previews Queen of the South vs Hamilton Academical

Queen of the South are looking to make history as they face off against Hamilton Academical for a spot in the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Queens are no strangers to success in the competition and could make history if they are able to, yet again, make it to final.

Manager Marvin Bartley believes there is belief around the current crop of players that they can be successful.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "It is a fantastic opportunity for everyone at the club.

"It’s not often you get to play in the latter stages of competitions so we will give it everything to try to reach the final.

"We will be the underdogs with Hamilton being the league above but hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves.

Winning the competition this season would see Queens lift the trophy for the third time having won the trophy in 2002 /03 and in 2012/13

The first triumph, during the 2002/03 season, saw Queens defeat Brechin City 2-0 at Broadwood Stadium.

Goals from Derek Lyle and John O'Neil saw the Doonhamers lift the trophy for the first time.

Queens were at it again with their cup magic 10 years on defeating Championship side Partick Thistle on penalties in a pulsating final.

The Tony Macaroni Stadium in Livingston played host to a memorable match that Queens supporters will struggle to forget.

A goalless 90 minutes played-out before Nicky Clark gave Queen of the South the lead in the 101st minute.

Partick Thistle were subsequently awarded a penalty with two minutes of extra time left to play.

Defender Aaron Muirhead stepped up only to see his penalty saved and Queen of the South celebrations began.

Muirhead was then red carded by the referee for head-butting Queen of the South defender Chris Higgins.

But the drama was not to stop there as Partick Thistle with seconds to spare equalised through club legend Kris Doolan.

The match went to penalties where Queens prevailed to win the final 6-5 in the shootout.

10 years on and all that stands between Queen of the South and a spot in this year's final is Championship strugglers Hamilton Accies.

Having only registered four wins from 23 league matches this campaign, Accies are languishing at the foot of Scotland's second tier.

Last campaign, however, Queens lost out on all four occasions in the league against Hamilton.

They succumbed to two 1-0 defeats in Hamilton and were defeated 2-1 and 3-0 at Palmerston.

Queen of the South manager Marvin Bartley added: "We will have to freshen up the side as we have three players that are cup tied.

"Also, the boys have been playing at a high tempo in recent weeks so that has taken a lot of them, and we will probably need to put some fresh legs in there, but it's up to the players who are given the chance to stake a claim”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...