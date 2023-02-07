Well known former Carlisle judge dies aged 69

A former Honorary Recorder of Carlisle who was also elected a freeman of the city in recognition of his distinguished service, has died at the age of 69.

His Honour Judge Paul Batty QC spent more than a decade at Carlisle Crown Court after being appointed a circuit judge in 2003.

He served two four-year terms as Carlisle’s resident judge, presiding over some of the county’s most serious criminal cases while also nominating members of the public for High Sheriff awards, which recognised their efforts in helping to bring defendants to justice.

Hailing from County Durham, Judge Batty spent two years as a boarder at Carlisle’s Austin Friars School.

After reading law at Newcastle University he joined London’s historic Lincoln’s Inn and was “called to the bar” in 1975 having formally passed barrister training. He joined chambers in Newcastle and remained there until his appointment as a circuit judge in 2003, sitting as a Recorder — part-time judge — from 1994 before being made a QC (Queen’s Counsel) the following year.

He was elected a Freeman of the City of Carlisle in 2016 after serving as its resident judge from 2007 to 2015, including three years in the ceremonial role of Honorary Recorder, before transferring to York.

Speaking in 2015 as he prepared to leave Carlisle, Judge Batty said: “It is really with a mixture of sadness that I am departing but also a sense of pride. I will have been here for 12 years to the day when I depart to go to York.”

Judge Batty moved with his wife, Angela, from their Dumfriesshire home to North Yorkshire when his career path led to York Crown Court. He officially retired last year after a period of ill health.

Away from court, Judge Batty spent much of his spare time fishing. He owned a boat which he kept on the Northumberland coast, and fished in the North Sea for cod and mackerel.

Judge Batty is survived by his wife, Angela, their daughter, Sarah, and two grandchildren.

