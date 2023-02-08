New funding of almost £1m from the Department for Education will help families with adopted children to access more support and resources, and give them “the best possible start in life.”

Three regional adoption agencies - Adopt North East, Adopt Coast to Coast and Adoption Tees Valley - have worked with the NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board to secure funding for a new specialist team.

The team will include a service manager, three social workers, two clinical psychologists and two occupational speech and language therapists. The team will work with children between 4 and 11 years of age and their families who request adoption support.

Some children suffer abuse or neglect before their adoption, and this can impact their education, friendships, and family life. The new team will work to speed up support assessments, with social workers, psychologists and other specialists working together to deliver a better understanding of the support a child and their family may need.

Nik Flavell, Senior Manager for Adopt North East said: “All three adoption agencies know that some families wait too long to get the support they need. The funding we’ve obtained means we can make a real difference in their lives.

“We’re committed to improving the support we provide and reducing delay and this will help us deliver the right help at the right time. It’ll make a significant contribution to strengthening the support available to adopted children, young people and families in the region.”

David Purdue, Executive Chief Nurse at NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), added: "Adoptive families make a huge contribution to the lives of children who often have a range of complex needs.

"From psychological support to help with speech and language, this new team can help with school, health and social care to ensure our most vulnerable children have the best possible start in life."

