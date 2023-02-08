Catch up on Representing Border - 8 February 2023

On tonight's programme - The Ukrainian President 's plea to Westminster - provide fighter jets to defeat Putin. On what's only the second time he's left his country since Russia's invasion almost a year ago Ukraine's President made an unannounced visit to Britain today to thank parliamentarians and the British people for their support. Also on the programme we report on a Ukrainian TV star's journey from the studios of Kyiv to waiting tables at Peebles Hydro. How the singer Elzara Batalova found a welcome in the Scottish Borders and is set to perform again in Edinburgh. And in the last of your new year interviews with the Scottish party leaders the Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton insists gender reforms will eventually prove popular as he backs Nicola Sturgeon's move to challenge the UK Government's block on the bill.

