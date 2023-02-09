Catch up on Representing Border - 9 February 2023

On tonight's programme - Labour accuse Nicola Sturgeon of losing her grip as problems pile up for her government. At Holyrood the First Minister comes under renewed pressure over gender reform and council budgets. Peter MacMahon discusses the challenges facing the SNP Leader with this week's commentators, The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Gina Davidson from LBC. Also on the programme the leader of Scotland's farmers calls on policy makers to put food production first as he says politicians don't understand rural Scotland. Speaking at the NFU Scotland annual conference Martin Kennedy claims there's been a real hardening of the green agenda which he says is seriously worrying for food production.

