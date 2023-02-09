Defendant appears in court charged with abducting 11-year-old girl

A defendant has appeared in court charged with abduction after an 11-year-old girl went missing.

The child was reported missing from the Scottish Borders on Sunday night, which prompted a search involving specialist divers, a police helicopter, a mountain rescue team and members of the public.

She was located at a property in the area at around 9:30pm the following day, more than 24 hours after being last seen.

Andrew Miller was charged with abduction when they appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday 9 February.

The 53-year-old did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

