A report into Borders General Hospital has been welcomed by local health leaders.

The report follows an unannounced inspection in November 2022 by Healthcare Improvement Scotland.

The inspection focussed on the 'safe delivery of care' and considered a number of factors, including the ward and hospital environment, staff practice, interactions with patients and visitors and a review of documentation.

The report highlighted positive and respectful interactions between patients and staff, good teamwork and developing innovative ways of addressing the challenges of staffing throughout the hospital.

Areas for improvement include building a more consistent approach to patient meal time support and consistent completion of all patient documentation.

Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, Sarah Horan said:

"I am immensely proud of our staff, who the inspectors overwhelmingly observed to be patient centred and diligent.

"The report acknowledges the sustained pressures that we face across the health and care system, so to receive positive feedback during such challenging times reinforces the commitment of staff to our values of care, compassion, dignity and respect.”

