A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed at a premises near Appleby.

A 3km captive bird (monitoring) controlled zone has been put in place around the site and the birds will be humanely culled.

The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) issued the alert last night.

It follows an outbreak at a commercial poultry premises near Langwathby last month, which resulted in a three-kilometre protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone.

These measures remain in place.

There have been 170 confirmed cases of avian influenza in the UK since 1 October 2022.