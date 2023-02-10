Former Carlisle United star defends hometown in ESPN interview

Former Carlisle United star Jarrad Branthwaite has defended his hometown in an interview with ESPN.

The centre-back, who is on loan at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, was speaking to a reporter following his side's 3-1 win in the quarter-final of the country's equivalent of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old joined Everton from the Blues in 2020 and was loaned to the Dutch side last year after a spell at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Branthwaite, who scored two on the night, was being interviewed by former Brighton & Hove Albion player Hans Kraay jr.

Branthwaite played 14 times for Carlisle before joining Everton for a fee in the region of £1m.