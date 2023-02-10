Teen driver sentenced for twice running down same victim months apart

A youth who drove over and injured the same teenage pedestrian in two separate incidents captured by passengers on mobile phone footage has been sentenced by a judge.

Harvey Oliver, then aged 19, was walking on a pavement in Brampton just after 5pm on 27 May last year when he was struck from behind by the 15-year-old illegal driver of a Volkswagen, suffering a broken right foot.

The incident was reported to police two days after the victim showed his dad video footage recorded from inside the car and circulated on social media.

That footage, uploaded to TikTok, was shown at Carlisle Crown Court today.

“I was genuinely scared for my life,” Mr Oliver later said. “I thought he was going to reverse and come back for me.”

The youth did strike Mr Oliver again, months later, on 19 August while on bail, when he was illegally behind the wheel of an Audi. This mounted a pavement on Brampton’s Carlisle Road, which the youth crossed deliberately before hitting Mr Oliver at speed.

Mr Oliver — thrown on to the bonnet and roof — was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital. His injuries included an undisplaced fracture of a bone linking the skull and vertebral column.

The incident was filmed by a 15-year-old car passenger who was also brought to court. The footage was found on that young passenger’s phone and showed the vehicle being driven at speed towards an oblivious Mr Oliver.

“It makes no attempt to stop following the collision, even after the windscreen smashes upon the car hitting him,” said prosecutor Tim Evans.

When arrested, the young driver claimed, falsely: “I haven’t even been in Brampton.”

He later admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving on 27 May, and both boys - then aged 15 and now 16 - admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent during the August incident.

Initially, they faced an attempted murder charge which was later withdrawn by the prosecution.

Karl Volz, defending, said the young driver carried out “impulsive” acts, had a troubled upbringing and was vulnerable, adding: “He deeply regrets what he did.”

Judge Nicholas Barker imposed a 24-month youth detention and training order (DTTO), and four-year driving ban. The DTTO means he will spend half his sentence in secure accommodation before being on licence in the community and required to attend youth offending team appointments.

Judge Barker described the first incident as a “highly dangerous act”, adding of the second incident involving Mr Oliver: “He could easily have been killed or paralysed.”

*Judge Barker sent the second defendant’s case back to the youth court for sentence to be passed.