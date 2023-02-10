A 23-year-old man has been jailed for seven years for seven terrorism offences.

Kurt McGowan, of Hinnings Road in Workington, pleaded guilty to the offences at Preston Crown Court today.

He pleaded guilty to four offences contrary to S58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 (collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism) and three offences contrary to S2 of the Terrorism Act 2006 (Disseminating Terrorist Publications).

McGowan was arrested in March by Counter Terrorism Policing North-East after an undercover investigation infiltrated him spreading extreme right-wing material on racist online chat groups.

His digital devices were seized and reviewed by officers. They were found to contain instructional documents for firearms and explosives.

Some of which McGowan had disseminated online. Experts considered this literature and its potential use to a terrorist and concluded: “it was designed to encourage and skill members to take action to advance their cause”.

Officers investigating the case said McGowan "failed to explain himself during interviews with police" and initially denied the charges.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley is the Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North-East. He said: “This is another example of how advanced covert policing tactics can detect, disrupt and lead to the successful prosecution of those encouraging terrorism, in order to keep our communities safe.

“Tackling the possession and dissemination of extremist material is an essential part of protecting the public and preventing offences that incite or encourage acts of terrorism”.

If anyone sees or hears something that doesn’t seem right, online or in the real word, they are encouraged to trust their instincts and ACT by reporting it to police in confidence at gov.uk/ACT. In an emergency, always dial 999.