Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy as part of an investigation into a reported rape in Carlisle city centre.Officers were contacted at 6:08am today (11 February) following a report of a rape which occurred in the area of the city's railway station.A 16-year-old boy, from Carlisle, has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains detained for questioning.The victim is being supported by specialist officers.Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police.