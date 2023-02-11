Scottish Curling Championship decided in Dumfries

Dumfries has once again taken centre stage in curling after the final of the Scottish Championships were held today in the town.

In the women’s event defending champions and European Championship bronze medallists Rebecca Morrison, Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson took first place.

Team Morrison successfully defended their Scottish Women’s Curling Championship title. Credit: Scottish Curling

It's two consecutive national titles for Team Morrison who bagged an 8-3 win over Team Young in the Scottish Curling Women's Championship final.

Skip Rebecca Morrison, originally from Aberdeen, said, "We came out here this week and we've gone undefeated going into the final. It's a little scary when you've not lost a game. You just don't want the one loss you have to be the final. So a little bit of extra pressure going into today. So we're just delighted to come up with that win."

Dumfries' Sophie Jackson said, "This is my my hometown, so it's great to have of family and fans and it's really nice to win a championship here in Dumfries. Obviously there's a lot of interest in the sport. So you've got people in watching, and with there being so many high profile curlers from around this area there's just so much interest in it. So it's great."

Interim Chief Executive of Curling Scotland Vincent Bryson said of the event being held in Dumfries, " This the second time we've been here and the events staff, the Scottish Curling staff and the athletes have all put in so much effort to make it come off. You can see how much the crowd enjoyed some high quality curling. So it was nothing but a 10 /10 event really. Having it here is great because of the standard of curling that comes from this region. We want it consistently to be seen. High quality, talented curlers coming out of Dumfries and the surrounding area who then go on and hopefully have great careers in the game."

The men’s final takes place this afternoon and European Champions Team Mouat are hoping to win their fourth national title from four visits to the event, as they take on recently crowned World University Games Champs, Team Craik.