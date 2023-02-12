Detectives are appealing for information as part of a rape investigation following an incident in Carlisle on Saturday night (11 February).

The incident is believed to have happened on Mary Street in the city centre at some point between 10pm and 11pm.

The victim, a woman aged in her 20s, is being supported by specialist officers.

Police say they are not linking this to an earlier report of rape on the morning of 11 February in which a 16-year-old boy was arrested and detained for questioning.

Detective Inspector Duncan Brooker said: "We understand this may cause concern within the community and public safety is absolutely paramount.

"We do have an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance and for people to come forward with information or concerns as the investigation continues.

"The victim is being fully supported and extensive enquiries are underway.

"If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please make contact."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by reporting online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it or call 101, quoting incident number 3 of 12 February.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

