An iconic Cumbrian railway has been shortlisted for the prestigious Heritage Railway Association 'Railway of the Year' Award for 2023.

The Ravenglass and Eskdale railway transports passengers from Ravenglass to Dalegarth for Boot using the railway's heritage of steam and diesel engines.

The seven mile, 40-minute journey provides visitors with expansive views over the coastal estuary.

Also shortlisted in the 'Railway of the Year' category are Seaton Tramway, Isle of Wight Steam Railway, and Dartmouth Steam Railway and River Boat Company.

The judging panel included Anthony Coulls, Paul Lewin and Chris Price, as well as editors from a host of leading railway publications.

The overall winners will be announced at an event in Birmingham on Saturday 11 March.

Heritage Railway Association Chief Executive, Steve Oates, said: "Despite all of the challenges thrown at the sector, some of the work demonstrated by entrants to the awards this year is literally staggering.

"The amount of effort put in by staff and volunteers at railways and tramways up and down the country over the past 12 months never ceases to impress – and these awards are all about celebrating their successes.

"I’m really pleased that the shortlist this year has thrown a spotlight on some of the projects, and people, who don’t often get recognition too.

"Whether it’s painstaking wagon restoration or countless hours of toil by people normally behind the scenes – this year the entries have really dug deep into what makes heritage rail special on so many levels.

"It’s going to be a really exciting evening; heritage rail’s big night out!

"I can’t wait to see the winners up on stage, smiling to the cameras and knowing that their hard work has paid off."

