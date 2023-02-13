Drivers are being warned that a major road through the Lake District will close for several weeks at a time when improvement works are carried out.

Roadworks have begun on Kirkstone Pass on the A592 between Brothers Water and Hird Wood.

The 6.8km section of the road will remain open for the majority of the works, as traffic lights will be brought in to coordinate.

There will however be periods when the road will need to be closed. The roadworks will be ongoing everyday until completion.

The first planned closure is scheduled for Monday 6 March to Friday 31 March, weather permitting.

This will be between Brothers Water and the Kirkstone Inn.

The Kirkstone Inn will remain accessible throughout this closure period via Windermere or Ambleside.

Sykside Campsite and Brotherswater Inn will remain accessible throughout the closures via Glenridding.

Councillor Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “I want to thank the local community and businesses for their support and patience, while we make these road safety improvements.

“We realise that these works will cause some disruption for the community, businesses and commuters, but they are necessary to improve the safety of the A592 route.

“In addition to improving the condition of the road, the planned works will increase reliability and overall resilience of the route, and will make it safer, especially during winter.”

Additional road closures will then take place on the following dates, weather permitting. More information on road diversions will be available nearer the time of each closure:

5 June 2023 to install the first part of the safety crash barriers – a four-week closure

11 September 2023 to carry out resurfacing - over a two-week closure

1 March 2024 to finalise the resurfacing – a three-week closure

