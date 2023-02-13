People impacted by flooding in Dumfries and Galloway are being invited to share their experiences at drop-in sessions.

The 'community conversations' will give residents and business owners in the region the chance to speak to representatives from council services and organisations they work with.

The area has suffered the worst flooding on record at the end of 2022, with a woman in her 50s dying after being rescued from flood water at Walkerburn in the Scottish Borders.

Among the organisations attending are representatives from Council Roads and Infrastructure, Benefits and Grants, Business Support and Flood Teams, the Scottish Flood Forum, Social Landlords and some utility providers

Community resilience teams, which are active in some areas of the community, will also be in attendance.

13th February 2023 - Dalbeattie Town Hall, 5pm to 7pm

15th February 2023 - Kirkton Village Hall, 5pm to 7pm

20th February 2023 - Tynron Parish Hall, 4pm to 6pm

21st February 2023 - The Bridge, Dumfries, 6.30pm to 8.30pm

2nd March 2023 - Stranraer Customer Service Centre, 5pm to 7pm

