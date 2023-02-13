Play Brightcove video

Watch as Andrew Misra visited the Cumberland Infirmary to learn about the new technology

A Cumbria NHS Trust is able to use new imaging technology which is used to improve cancer diagnosis for patients.

It is called contrast enhanced spectral mammography and can be used to find breast cancer in patients.

