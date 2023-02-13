Watch as Pooley Bridge residents release their own video for visitors

Residents in a village that has been disrupted by overrunning roadworks are urging visitors that they are "still open for business".

Local business owners in Pooley Bridge have released a video showcasing that tourists can still come to the village.

Works to resurface the A592 have overrun in recent weeks with works to repair the road taking "longer than anticipated", according to Cumbria County Council.

The roadworks will continue to see the A592 closed between 8:30am and 4:30pm Monday to Friday.

This means that visitors can not access the village through the normal route during the busiest trading hours of the day.

Frustrated local residents took to release their own video detailing how people can still visit Pooley Bridge.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...