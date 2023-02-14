A former prisoner of war and military training camp has been proposed to be named a national monument.

Stobs Camp, near Hawick, was established during the First World War and was also used up to and during the Korean War.

The site spans seven square kilometres and consisted of a civilian interment camp, prisoner of war camp and training trenches.

By 1917, the prisoner of war camp consisted of a large compound surrounded by a heavy triple barbed wire fence which had electric lights at intervals to house the prisoners.

There was a sentry post at each of the corners of the compound fence and other posts at 70 to 100 metre intervals round the perimeter.

Within the larger compound there were four subsidiary compounds known as A Camp, B Camp, C Camp and D Camp.

Dara Parsons, Head of Designations at HES, said: "Stobs Camp is an outstanding monument to Scotland’s role in the two great conflicts of the 20th century.

"It gives us a unique insight into the experience of those involved in these conflicts; those that served in the British military, civilian internees and prisoners of war.

"Designating a site as a scheduled monument is a way through which we can recognise and celebrate what makes this heritage special, along with ensuring it’s protected for future generations.

"We’re keen that the people have an opportunity to have their say as a part of this process and encouraging anyone with an interest in Stobs Camp to take part in our consultation."

The Stobs Camp public consultation will run until Thursday 2 March 2023.

