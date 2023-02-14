A man and a woman have died following a two-vehicle collision on the A66 near Workington.

The collision took place between the Bridgefoot Roundabout and Stainburn Roundabout on Monday 13 February.

The driver of the other car was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries, he is in a critical condition.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

