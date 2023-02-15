Two main roads in Maryport are closed following a serious fire in a town centre bakery.

Road closures are currently in place on Curzon Street and Senhouse Street with diversions in place, and Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) say they will remain at the scene throughout the day.

“Upon arrival, the building was well alight and had spread to all four floors of the property,” said a CFRS spokesperson.

“At the height of the incident, 10 fire engines and several specialist vehicles from CFRS attended the scene working alongside Cumbria Police, North West Ambulance Service, the Local Authority and United Utilities to bring the incident under control.”

10 fire engines and several specialist vehicles from CFRS attended the scene at The Bakehouse in Maryport Credit: Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service

No casualties or injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

“We would like to thank the local community and businesses for their patience whilst we bring this incident to a safe conclusion,” added the spokesperson.

Local MP Mark Jenkinson said in a tweet: “Devastating to see the damage on Senhouse Street this morning, and my heart goes out to those affected.

“My office is likely to be closed for much of the morning.”

CFRS and Cumbria Police say they will now begin a full fire investigation process.

